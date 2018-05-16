An event to raise awareness of human trafficking will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17, in the Burlington High School auditorium.

The U.S. Victims of Trafficking and Violence Act of 2000 defines human trafficking as the act of recruiting, harboring, transporting, providing or obtaining a person for forced labor or commercial sex acts through the use of force, fraud or coercion.

Human trafficking affects people across the world including in the United States and is commonly regarded as one of the most pressing human rights issues of today, according to a press release from the University of Wisconsin-Extension. Human trafficking affects every community in the United States across age, gender, ethnicity and socio-economic backgrounds, according to the organization.

The following handouts will be distributed at the event:

Department of Health and Human Services Human Trafficking Fact Sheet;

Department of Homeland Security Human Trafficking 101;

Out of the Shadows – Myths about human trafficking infographic;

Human Trafficking Power and Control Wheel; and

Human Trafficking Hotline – Understanding Victims Mindset Handout.

The event is sponsored by Aurora Health Care, Burlington Rotary Club and Sugar Creek Lutheran Church.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments