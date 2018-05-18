By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

Josh Koszarek finished second by five strokes and led the Waterford Union High School boys golf team to a sixth-place finish Tuesday in the Southern Lakes Conference Varsity Tournament at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington.

The Wolverines competed Wednesday in a two-man best ball invitational at Brighton Dale Links in Kansasville. Waterford opens postseason play May 23 with a WIAA Division 1 regional tournament at Naga-Waukee War Memorial Golf Course in Pewaukee.

Koszarek shot a 74 at Browns Lake. He shot 37 on both the front and back nine.

Logan Adams shot an 87 and Max Blank finished at 88. Noah Sikora shot a 103 and Elliott Voelker carded a 105.

Lake Geneva Badger’s Blake Wisdom won individual medalist honors with a 69. Badger won the team title with a score of 307. Waterford finished with a score of 352.

Wilmot finished second (308), Westosha Central third (317) and Union Grove fourth (324). Elkhorn came in fifth (336), Delavan-Darien finished seventh (376) and Burlington eighth (407).

Koszarek carded an 81 and Waterford finished seventh finish May 12 in the Ashenfelder Invitational at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.

Adams shot an 86. Zach Weis and Blank both carded 93s.

“Logan Adams played well at the Ashenfelter Invitational by shooting an 86,” Waterford coach Mike Harmeling said. “We continue to work to improve as we enter into the tournament portion of the season. Hopefully we can start to see some individuals peak at the important part of the season.”

Waterford finished with a team score of 353. Oregon won the team title with a score of 318. Brian Eitel from The Prairie School in Wind Point won individual medalist honors with a 74.

Waterford finished sixth with a team score of 354 in the final SLC Major of the season May 10 at Evergreen Country Club in Elkhorn. Competitors played Evergreen’s South and East courses.

Koszarek finished at 78. Weis shot a 91 and Blank a 92. Adams finished at 93 and Ian Grissmeyer at 94.

Lake Geneva Badger’s Blake Wisdom earned medalist honors with a 73. Westosha Central’s Gavin Goldstein also shot a 73, but Wisdom won the tie-breaker.

Badger also won the team title (317). Central finished second (328), Union Grove third (330) and Wilmot fourth (331). Delavan-Darien finished fifth (339), Elkhorn seventh (365) and Burlington eighth (457).

