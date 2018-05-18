The Waterford girls track team won the Southern Lakes Conference championship Tuesday at Elkhorn. Haleigh Reindl (far left) won the 400 (57.76), 800 (2:25.43) and anchored the winning 1,600 relay team (Julia Schroeder, Jayda Obluck, Olivia Busch, 4:11.37).

Emma Karpinski won the 200 dash, and the 3,200, 800 and 400 relay teams won first place.

The boys took second place.

Check out next week’s Waterford Post for more information.

Girls results

1st Place-Haleigh Reindl (12), 400m Dash (57.76)

1st Place- Haleigh Reindl (12), 800m Run (2:25.43)

1st Place- Emma Karpinski (11), 200m Dash (27.01)

1st Place- 4x800m Relay (10:15.83) Kelsey Radobicky (9), Katelyn Puetz (10), Ryann Mullins (10), Shaelyn Mullins (11)

1st Place- 4x200m Relay (1:51.79) Nicole Friedl (11), Alexie Strasser (9), Olivia Busch (10), Lauren Muffick (12)

1st Place- 4x100m Relay (51.22) Katie Rohner (10), Lauren Muffick (12), Miranda Meyers (11), Emma Karpinski (11)

1st Place- 4x400m Relay (4:11.37) Julia Schroeder (10), Jayda Obluck (10), Olivia Busch (10), Haleigh Reindl (12)

2nd Place- Jayda Obluck (10), 1600m Run (5:26.30)

2nd Place- Jayda Obluck (10), 800m Run (2:25.52)

2nd Place- Emma Karpinski (11), 100m Dash (12.97)

2nd Place- Olivia Busch (10), Triple Jump (34’1/2″)

2nd Place- Emily Nicholls (11), 100m Hurdles (16.25)

2nd Place- Katie Rohner (11), 200m Dash (27.22)

2nd Place- Ellie Werner (11), 300m Hurdles (50.16)

2nd Place- Kayla Heinze (10), Pole Vault (8’0)

2nd Place- Kelsey Radobicky (9), 3200m Run (12:08.66)

3rd Place- Julia Schroeder (10), 400m Dash (1:03.11)

4th Place- Katie Rohner (10), Long Jump (15’10”)

4th Place- Miranda Meyers (11), High Jump (4’10”)

5th Place- Cassie Questad (10), 300m Hurdles (51.32)

5th Place- Lauren Muffick (10), Pole Vault (8’0)

5th Place- Delaney Thomas (10), Shot Put (31’5.25″)

6th Place- Abby Kaul (11), Shot Put (31’1.5”)

6th Place- Ashley Hancock (12), Discus (87’11)

6th Place- Cassie Questad (10), 100m Hurdles (17.70)

7th Place- Julia Schroeder (10), 100m Dash (13.64)

7th Place- Shaelyn Mullins (11), 800m Run (2:34.82)

7th Place- Priscilla Gasiorowski (10), High Jump (4’8”)

8th Place- Ryann Mullins (10), 3200m Run (13:16.67)

8th Place- Olivia Wegner (11), Pole Vault (8’0″)

Boys

4x800m Relay – 2nd – 8:53.73

1) Williams, Ian (11) 2) Durand, Michael (10)

3) Sucharski, Joey (12) 4) Pankowski, Dan (10)

1600m Run

2nd – Butscher, Josh (12) – 4:37.44

3rd – Duerst, Jack (12) – 4:46.95

400m Run – 2nd – Pritchard, Sean (12) – 52.53

800m Run – 2nd – Pritchard, Sean (12) – 2:04.28

3200m Run – 3rd – Williams, Ian (11) – 10:40.61

4x400m Relay – 1st – 3:32.67

1) Pritchard, Sean (12) 2) Furman, Jared (11)

3) Butscher, Josh (12) 4) Duerst, Jack (12)

Pole Vault – 1st – Obermeyer, Chase (12) – 12-06

Discus

1st – Busch, Will (12) – 133-10

3rd – Deschler, Brett (10) – 132-07

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments