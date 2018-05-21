Danetta J. Lancour, age 81, of Friendship, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 18, 2018, at her home.

Danetta was born on Feb. 17, 1937, in Milwaukee to Walter and Clara (Zaderski) Hintz. She married Arnold Lancour on Jan. 17, 1959, in Burlington. She owned and operated Lancour’s Greenhouse with Arnold and her children in Whitewater for 12 years before moving to Adams County in 1988 where they owned and operated Lancour’s Greenhouse in Friendship for the past 30 years.

Danetta enjoyed casino trips, family gatherings, camping, and fishing. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Monroe Prairie ATV Club.

Danetta is survived by her husband, Arnold Lancour of Friendship; daughter, Sue (Erv) Raasch of Adams; sons, Arnie (Lori) Lancour of Friendship, and Arlie (Donna) Marx of Texas; granddaughter, Lisa (Dale) Bowser of Wisconsin Dells; grandsons, Tim (Carol) Buchanan of Adams, Aaron Buchanan of Friendship, James (Zornitsa) Buchanan of Wisconsin Dells, Chris Lancour of Friendship, and Matthew Lancour of Marshfield, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is further survived by her sisters, Edna (Leroy “Buster”) Harry of Elkhorn, and Anita Breuckman of Burlington; and her brother Walter Hintz of Adams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Clara Hintz; and sisters, Mable, Evelyn, Viola, and Verna.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship. Father Francis Dias will officiate. Interment will be at the St. Leo Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of mass on Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Well-wishers may visit www.roseberrys.com.

