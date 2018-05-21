Jerome W. Koetterhagen, age 65, of Salem, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday May 17, 2018. He was born in Waterford, to William “Bill” and Arline (nee Stark) Koetterhagen. He spent his early life in Waterford and Elkhorn where he was a graduate of Elkhorn High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1971 to 1978. On July 14, 1975, he married Taili Chang in Taiwan. He was an Electronic Engineer retired from GE Medical.

Jerome enjoyed golf, setting up family get-togethers, 4th of July parties, vacation plans for family and friends. He was a member of St. Thomas Church. Jerome and Taili enjoyed traveling abroad, including Europe and Australia to name a couple of the wonderful places they visited. Most of all, Jerome enjoyed spending time with his family, especially reading to and watching movies with his grandchildren Sydney and Colton. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Jerome is survived by his loving wife Taili; son, Ben (Tory) Koetterhagen; grandchildren, Sydney and Colton; sisters, Cindy Koetterhagen and Susan Nesbitt, and other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Mike Nesbitt.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Burial in the church cemetery will follow. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, his family suggests memorials to Aurora at Home Hospice, 116 North Dodge Street, Suite 8, Burlington, Wisconsin 53105.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments