By Daniel Schoettler

Sports Correspondent

Burlington junior Nick Webley made his mark at the Southern Lakes Conference meet May 15 in Elkhorn, helping land the Demons in the top five in three events.

He won the long jump, took third in the 200 meter and was part of the first place 400-meter relay team.

“I want to keep working on what I have been and practice on the little things,” junior Nick Webley said after the meet. “Trust the technique that our coaches are teaching and perform my best in regionals and get to sectionals.”

In his two individual events, Webley jumped a 21-05.25 in the long jump and ran 23.4 seconds in the 200 meter dash. The 400 meter relay team of Webley, Zach Wallace, Ben Vos, and Jack Sheckenberg ran a time of 45.26 seconds.

“They are all juniors and sophomores who have all worked extremely hard,” head coach Jason Bousman said. “As we continue to build the program, I am looking for a very good future.”

In the overall standings, the girls finished fourth with a 76. The boys placed fifth at the meet with 99 points.

Grace Peyron had her mark on the girls side as she continues to place in the top five in every event she has been in this season.

The junior had a second-place leap in the long jump of 16-3 and ran a fourth-place time of 13.31 seconds in the 100 meter dash.

“Grace has had a great year, and it all comes back to the way she has approached the season,” Bousman said.

Lucas Zasada and Anya Kolano both had second-place showings for the Demons. Kolano had a 16-foot jump in the long jump, while Zasada had a jump of 20-2 in the same event on the boys side and added a third-place high jump of 15-8.

In the shot put, senior Paige Taylor and Holly Reynolds took home second and third, respectively. Taylor had a throw of 33-06.5, while Reynolds had a throw of 33-2.

“For me it is always one of those things I always want to do better,” Taylor said of her second-place throw. “I missed my personal record by less than two inches, so it is just one of those things where I am here now and what is next week going to bring and bring something better to the table.”

The Demons carried over the same success to the discus event as junior Emma Langley had a second-place throw of 101-2, while senior Jackie Garwood had a third-place throw of 92-10.

Wyatt Hayes was second in the shot put for the boys with a throw of 44-02. Junior Brian Konz placed sixth with a throw of 121-08 in the discus.

Senior Declan Kipp had two top-five placements in the meet.

He ran a 4:50.02 in the 1,600 meter for fourth place and added a fifth-place time in the 800 meter (2:08.59).

