The Burlington boys tennis team may not have come away from last week’s Southern Lakes Conference tournament with a champion, but two flights finished strong in the three-day, rain-extended event.

What started Thursday at Westosha Central and Wilmot high schools was supposed to finish Monday at Wilmot, but rain caused two matches to be played Tuesday.

The Demons finished action Monday, as No. 1 singles senior Jacob Ludwig won his third-place match, 7-5, 6-1, over Elkhorn.

“Jake at first had to find a rhythym on White’s strong serve and once he got it going at the end of the first set, he rolled in the second,” said Burlington coach Ken Savaglia.

Another highlight from Monday was foreign-exchange student Pablo Colorado-Garcia, who culminated a three-match win streak with a 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-4 thriller over Wilmot for fifth place.

Colorado-Garcia finished 3-1 for the tournament with wins over Westosha Central and Delavan-Darien.

“Pablo was hanging with Wilmot the whole way, he just had to finish some points,” Savaglia said. “Pablo got going in the second and never looked back.”

Burlington took sixth of eight teams in the tournament.

On day one, Ludwig lost a tough match with Westosha, 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4, and the No. 1 doubles team of Andrew Zeman and Malik Tiedt opened with a 6-3, 6-3 revenge win over Union Grove before running into Lake Geneva Badger, which won the meet with ease.

The dynamic Demon duo got the first set, 6-4, but fell 6-3, 6-2 in the next two.

“They came out swinging then cooled down a bit in the second and couldn’t get it back,” Savaglia said.

Thomas Martin and Leo Martin battled in two three-set matches but came up short. Savaglia said they played “good ball, just couldn’t finish.”

