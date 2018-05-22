Nancy L. Wood, age 81, of Waterford passed peacefully on May 19, 2018, at Zilber Hospice in Wauwatosa. She was born in Milwaukee on Jan. 4, 1937, to Leroy and Loretta (nee Surges) Rietzke. After graduating high school, she attended and graduated Alverno College with a degree in Education. She was a teacher for most of her life, and even after retirement continued as a substitute for many years at Waterford area schools. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, cooking, baking and sewing.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Everett; children, Everett (Tricia) and Jason Wood; and grandchildren, Everett, Jordan and Riley Wood and sister-in-law, Barbara Rietzke. She is also survived by multiple nieces, a nephew and other family members and friends including Kim Lee, Judy Schaefer, and Flo Slaviero. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother John.

A Memorial gathering will be held at Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford, on Thursday May 24, 2018 from 4 to 6 p.m. The family requests no flowers or donations, please.

Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

