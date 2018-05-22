Burlington’s ChocolateFest invites you to ‘Unwrap Your Chocolate Power’

Burlington’s celebration of all things chocolate returns to the ChocolateFest grounds Memorial Day weekend.

The annual festival, themed “Unwrap Your Chocolate Power” for 2018, is in its 32nd year. According to the website, the event began in 1985 when Bill Branen, Jack Berry and Dave Wright, of the Burlington Standard Press, along with Henry Spreaha and Henk Hasert of Nestle, Mayor Marty Itzin and the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, created the festival to draw tourists to Burlington and to celebrate Nestle’s 20th anniversary in the community.

With Nestlé’s help, the original organizers planned and marketed a Chocolate Festival and gave Burlington the nickname of “Chocolate City U.S.A.” The first festival was in May of 1987 and entertainment was hosted at local school auditoriums and athletic fields.

Over the years, the event has grown to host tens of thousands of visitors each year on the ChocolateFest grounds in downtown Burlington.

From its beginnings 30 years ago, some things have not changed. ChocolateFest is still run entirely by volunteers to serve as a conduit for civic groups, charities and non-profit groups to join forces and generate revenue that will benefit their cause. Organizers say they are proud of what ChocolateFest represents … a community of “givers” supporting area causes.

This year’s festival promises a sweet time with tasty treats, live entertainment and fun chocolate-themed contests.

The annual ChocolateFest fireworks are set for 9 p.m. on Friday, May 25, with rain date on Saturday. The fireworks are presented by Runzheimer.

Experience the chocolate

The heart of ChocolateFest is the Chocolate Experience Tent, where the star of the festival shines.

The Chocolate Tent hosts chef demonstrations throughout the festival run as well as fun, chocolate-themed competitions such as the Celebrity Chef Challenge at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 25, and the popular Chocolate Sculpting Competition on Saturday and Sunday, May 26 and 27.

The festival is also returning the Giant Chocolate Jenga contest along with several chocolate eating contests.

Kids have a blast in the Chocolate Experience Tent with several the activities geared to them. From cookie decorating to the sundae challenge to the Chocolate Chunk Dig, the younger crowd is never short of something to do at the festival.

And don’t forget to enjoy a free Nestle Tollhouse Chocolate-Chip Cookie, which are baked all day long and handed out to visitors in the Chocolate Tent.

Chocolate Experience Taster Tickets can be purchased for $7 for taste samples from multiple vendors in the tent.

On stage

Live entertainment can be found all weekend long at the festival. From headline acts like Bad Boy and Bella Cain, to local talent on the new Cafe Stage, to the annual Battle of the Bands, to the roaming acts throughout the grounds, music and fun are always on hand.

As in years past, the High School Battle of the Bands is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 24. The adult Battle of the Bands contest will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 25, on the Wanasek Stage.

Bella Cain headlines Friday night at the festival, performing on the Main Stage at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, the Wanasek Stage will host Strip*d at 4 p.m. and Rev. Raven at 7 p.m. Mad Bark will perform on the Main Stage at 12:30 p.m. and The Cheap Shots will take the stage at 5:30 p.m.

Headlining Saturday night is Bad Boy at 9 p.m. on the Main Stage.

Generation Z will perform on the Wanasek Stage at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Squad 51 will be on the Main Stage at noon, Exit Plan at 5 p.m. and the Lunch Money Bullies at 8:30 p.m.

Memorial Day’s live entertainment includes PF and the Flatheads at 2 p.m. on the Wanasek Stage. The Britins will perform at noon on the Main Stage and Bobby & Wayouts will be on the Main Stage at 3:30 p.m.

Memorial Day observance

ChocolateFest opens after the Burlington’s annual Memorial Day observance. The Veterans Memorial Day Parade begins at 9 p.m. in downtown Burlington and is followed by a 10:30 a.m. ceremony in Echo Park.

The festival will collect non-perishable food items for Love, Inc. in the “Pack the Pantry” entrance discount. Adults may bring five non-perishable food items or $5 cash for admission. Regular gate tickets will also be accepted.

Go for a ride

ChocolateFest features a midway with rides and games that runs May 24 to 28. The Burlington Rotary Carnival features North American Midway Entertainment, which is the largest traveling outdoor amusement midway in the country.

For unlimited carnival rides, a Mega Pass can be purchased for the carnival’s entire run at a cost of $75. The Mega Pass includes gate entry and parking on the grounds. The pass is available until May 23 at Richter’s Marketplace in Burlington from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fox River State Bank during normal business hours.

The carnival is open from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 24; 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, May 25; 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and Sunday, May 26 and 27; and noon to 7 p.m. on Memorial Day, May 28.

A new ride band is needed for each day unless a Mega Pass is purchased. Ride bands are $30 on the grounds.

See the May 17 edition of the Burlington Standard Press for a special section dedicated to this year’s festival or visit the following link for a complete guide to this year’s festival: CHOCOLATEFEST!

