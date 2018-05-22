Lawrence D. (Larry) London was born to eternal life on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Lakeview Specialty Hospital in Waterford, surrounded by loving family. He was born on Sept. 22, 1933, in Solon Mills, Ill., to Joseph and Arline (Merchant) London. He was a graduate of Richmond-Burton High School, Class of 1951.

Larry was united in marriage with Patricia Heuvelman on June 13, 1958, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Richmond, Ill. She preceded him in death on Feb. 25, 2000.

Larry served in the United States Army as a Specialist 3 in the Vietnam War from 1956 to 1958. He worked as a truck driver at Kenosha Auto Transport for 25 years, retiring in 1998. He was a former member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Richmond, Ill.

Larry is survived by his four children, Pier (Tom Deimel) London of Libertyville, Ill., Lawrence (Jennifer) London of Winneconne, Maryann (David Kundert) London-Kundert of Lake Geneva, and Andrew (Jennifer) London of Hinsdale, Ill.; his grandchildren, Mirae and Tegan Deimel, Taylor, Josh, Braden, Kylie, Caleb and Amaya Kundert, and Shaela and Madeline London; and his sisters, Joan (Albert “Skip”) Keller of Westby and Carol (Henry) Metz of Phillips.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Edward London and his sister Janet Emery.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home, Richmond, Ill. Immediately following the visitation, a Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Richmond. Inurnment will be in Cedarvale Cemetery In Solon Mills, Ill. at a later date.

Well-wishers may visit www.ehornadams.com.

