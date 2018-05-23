For those wondering when Western Racine County would feel the effects of the massive Foxconn development in Mount Pleasant, wonder no more.

Beginning next week Highway 11 will be the main route for as many as 500 dump truck trips per day as haulers carry aggregate from quarries in the Burlington and Waterford areas to the construction site just east of I-94.

The trucks will run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, according to a project official.

Need more proof of the project’s impact? We Energies is seeking approval for a natural gas pipeline that will traverse 49 miles through Walworth and Western Racine counties.

While plans for the pipeline were in the works prior to Foxconn, the proposal was accelerated to dovetail with construction in the area in an attempt to minimize disruption of roads near the construction site.

These are just two of the stories you’ll find in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Copies of the newspaper will be available at retail outlets Thursday. To subscribe to home delivery click on the following link: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in the May 24 edition:

CHOCOLATEFEST: Burlington’s annual ChocolateFest runs Friday through Memorial Day. This year’s festival features a superhero theme – Unwrap Your Chocolate Power – and includes tasty treats, live entertainment and chocolate-themed contests.

Burlington’s annual ChocolateFest runs Friday through Memorial Day. This year’s festival features a superhero theme – Unwrap Your Chocolate Power – and includes tasty treats, live entertainment and chocolate-themed contests. MEMORIAL UNVEILING: Members of Burlington’s veterans organizations are set to unveil a new veterans memorial during Monday’s annual Memorial Day ceremony in Echo Lake Park.

Members of Burlington’s veterans organizations are set to unveil a new veterans memorial during Monday’s annual Memorial Day ceremony in Echo Lake Park. JERRY AWARDS: You’ve heard of the Grammys and the Oscars – maybe even the Tonys – but the awards show getting the most buzz in Burlington this season is the Jerry Awards. This lesser-known awards show recognizes and honors excellence in high school musical theater. This year, the drama departments at Burlington and Catholic Central high schools were honored with a combined 21 Jerry Awards.

You’ve heard of the Grammys and the Oscars – maybe even the Tonys – but the awards show getting the most buzz in Burlington this season is the Jerry Awards. This lesser-known awards show recognizes and honors excellence in high school musical theater. This year, the drama departments at Burlington and Catholic Central high schools were honored with a combined 21 Jerry Awards. FOOD TRUCK REGULATION: When the City of Burlington started receiving inquiries about food trucks or mobile vendors, officials discovered it had none of the ordinances needed to regulate the businesses looking to roll into town. Officials have set about coming up with rules that respect existing local businesses and quench the public’s desire for the kitchens on wheels.

When the City of Burlington started receiving inquiries about food trucks or mobile vendors, officials discovered it had none of the ordinances needed to regulate the businesses looking to roll into town. Officials have set about coming up with rules that respect existing local businesses and quench the public’s desire for the kitchens on wheels. ANOTHER YEAR, ANOTHER TITLE: The Burlington High School baseball team reeled off six straight wins, five in conference, to become outright Southern Lakes Conference champions for the third straight season.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments