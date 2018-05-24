Truck traffic is attributed to the Foxconn construction project

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

Residents of Western Racine County will experience firsthand the disruption caused by the massive Foxconn construction project next week when as many as 500 dump truck trips per day begin rolling along Highway 11.

The trucks will travel back and forth between three local limestone quarries – two in Burlington and one in Waterford – and the Foxconn Construction site just east of Interstate 94 in Mount Pleasant, according to Claude Lois, project director for the Village of Mount Pleasant.

The trucks will travel the route weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning shortly after Memorial Day and continuing throughout the summer, according to Lois, a Burlington resident and former City of Burlington mayor.

Spread out over a 16-hour day, 500 trips equates to more than 30 trucks on hour on Highway 11, in addition to normal traffic.

Lois said people should be aware of the traffic impact of the project and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

“That’s the thing I want to make people understand,” he said. “The volume and scope of this is not normal – it’s huge.”

A massive project

The trucks will haul fill for the construction of Foxconn’s 22 million-square-foot manufacturing facility. The Taiwanese company, which makes flat panel LCD screens and other electronic components, has plans to invest $10 million and create as many as 13,000 jobs at its massive campus in Mount Pleasant.

The trucks will be largely relegated to the outskirts of the City of Burlington, but will rumble through the heart of Union Grove on the way to the construction site, Lois said.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the May 24 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments