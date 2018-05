Mayor Munchkin (foreground, left) played by Matthew Milonas performs a number along with Dorothy, played by Haiden Kraus, and Dorothy’s dog, Toto, played by Mikayla Higgins (foreground, right). Students in the sixth- through eighth-grade choir at Yorkville School put on the musical “The Wizard of Oz” on May 11 and 12 at the Union Grove High School performance center.

