A 60-year-old Town of Burlington man escaped with non-life threatening injuries after he crashed his truck into a utility pole and was trapped inside by live electrical wires early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported about 3:53 a.m. in the 30300 block of Cedar Drive. The aftermath included sparking wires, a small fire, and an exploding transformer that cut power to customers of We Energies in the vicinity of the crash, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, suffered an injury to his chest and was transported by Burlington Rescue Squad to Aurora Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn, according to officials.

The driver was among the people who called 911 to report the crash. A witness told dispatchers that power lines were draped over the vehicle and the driver was advised to remain in the truck, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arriving on scene discovered that the utility pole had snapped and was leaning against the truck. The electrical wires were sparking and ignited a short-lived fire in overhanging tree branches. Eventually, a nearly by transformer exploded, which caused the power outage, according to officials.

The driver, whose name was not released, was cited for inattentive driving. Officials said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

