John R. Schanning, 69, of Waterford, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center-Milwaukee.

John was born in Milwaukee on Jan. 16, 1949, to Robert W. and Elsie C. (nee Schneider) Schanning. He spent his early life in West Allis where he graduated from high school. He went to the University of Wisconsin-Waukesha and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he earned a degree in History. He proudly served his country as an MP with the Army where he was stationed in Germany.

On Apr. 2, 1978, in Berwyn, Ill., he was united in marriage to Audrey Alice Bangert. Following marriage they made their home in Waterford where they raised their daughter. John was a police officer for the Village of Waterford, retiring in 2016 as Officer in Charge. He enjoyed golf, was a huge Badger fan and loved spending time with his daughter and grandchildren. Many special memories come from the family trips that were taken to Disney World and spending time with lifelong friends.

John is survived by his wife, Audrey; daughter, Sheri (Roman Graebel) Schanning; grandchildren, Cain, Ava and Raelyn; and his brother-in-law, Ron (Marylyn) Bangert. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the Waterford Rescue Squad and the doctors and nurses at Aurora St. Luke’s Neuro-ICU for the wonderful care they provided.

Visitation for family and friends will be at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home on Thursday, June 7, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Services will be at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial following at 3 p.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

