Claude Joseph Robers, 89, of Burlington, passed away on May 24, 2018 at Aurora Memorial Hospital-Burlington.

Claude was born in Burlington on March 27, 1929, to Joseph and Agnes (nee Toelle) Robers. He was a lifetime resident of the Burlington area. He graduated from St. Alphonsus Grade School and St. Mary’s High School. Claude served with the military police in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953.

On Oct. 8, 1955, he was united in marriage to Phyllis Frey at St. Mary Catholic Church. Claude worked for Heck Electric and Rewald Electric as a journeyman electrician. He always hoped his kids would love their jobs as much as he loved his own. He was a volunteer at St. Mary Church, Love Inc., St. Vincent DePaul and was a Boy Scout leader for troop #336. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the City of Burlington for 20 years. Claude enjoyed gardening, helping friends, family and neighbors and loved spending time with his family. He loved sharing stories with old friends and relatives. His hobby was Genealogy because of his great love for his family. His most important job was to love and help his children and grandchildren.

Claude is survived by his wife, Phyllis; children, Robert (Rhonda) Robers, Bruce (Lynn) Robers, Jean (Henry) Zimmermann, Joan (Paul) Zarek and Anita (Jerry) Heinz; and siblings, Herbert (Lillian) Robers, Marjorie (Jack) Rein, Romaine (Earl) Wilfert, Ralph (Lori) Robers, Rita Iverson, and Dianna (Richard) Nienhaus. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Joyce Frey, Dorie Frey, Kathleen Thom, Aileen Remer and Joan May; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister, Dorothy; brothers-in-law, Paul Iverson, Bernard Thom, Kenneth Remer, Edward May, George Frey Jr. and Paul Frey; and sisters-in-law, Delores (George) Borgo and Mary (Frank) McNamara.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Webber for all his care and friendship over the years.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Love Inc. or St. Mary Grade School.

Relatives and friends can meet with the family on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home from 3 to 6 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 7 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with The Very Reverend James Volkert officiating.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

