Lawrence B. Franceschi, age 59, of Burlington passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, May 26, 2018, at his home.

He was born June 25, 1958, to Carl and Irene (nee Revelant) Franceschi in Milwaukee. His early life was spent in Mequon where he graduated from Homestead High School then went on to graduate from M.A.T.C. On June 2, 1979, he was united in marriage to Sally Mohrland in Milwaukee. Following their marriage they resided in Fredonia, Caledonia, and Mt. Pleasant. In1993, they moved to Burlington. Larry worked as a Used Car Sales Manager for various companies. He was an honorary member of Fiavé Agricultural Society. He enjoyed the outdoors; he loved to fish, hunt, and garden. He grew vegetables and fruit trees.

Larry is survived by his wife, Sally; children, Sarah (Peter) Ciardo and Ashley (Nathan) Locke; granddaughter, Ruby Mae; brothers, Mark (Heather) Franceschi and Ron Franceschi; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Noon at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, June 2, from 10 a.m. until Noon at the funeral home.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

