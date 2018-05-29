Violette I. Babik, age 96, of Wild Rose, and formerly of Waterford, passed away on May 22, 2018.

It is with a deep sense of sorrow and loss that her family announces the passing of their Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. Her memory will be cherished by her children, Lois (Bruce) Carlson and Neil (Carol) Babik; grandsons, Robert, William, and Kevin; great-granddaughter, Joselyn; brother, Carl; and daughter-in-law, Jane.

Violette was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Hilda Zahn; husband, Joseph; son, John; and sister, Ethel Jopke.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 6, 2018, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, with services following at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at the church cemetery following services.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy memorials are suggested to Norway Lutheran Church.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments