By Mike Ramczyk

It can’t be easy for a new coach to find success quickly.

Throughout the season, the Burlington boys golfers have struggled with scores in the high 90s and 100s, and the squad has been feeling things out under new coach Nick Schilleman.

But progress makes perfect, and the Demons proved Tuesday afternoon at Brown’s Lakes Golf Course during the Southern Lakes Conference tournament that it’s not necessarily about wins and losses but steady improvement.

One month into a weather-plagued spring season, the Demons fired their best collective score, a 407, which landed them in last place of the eight SLC squads.

But Schilleman sees the meet as a major victory for the boys, who not only recorded a team best but an individual best.

“The day went great, both the conditions and the course were in great shape for the weather that we’ve had lately,” Schilleman said. “I am happy that our team shot their best score of the year. I’m looking forward to regionals and improving our score.”

Despite heavy, albeit brief rain showers Sunday and Monday, Brown’s Lake was in good condition, with smooth fairways and grass, along with slow, steady greens, which helped the golfers’ short games.

Burlington senior Ben McDermit enjoyed a season-best score of 97 to lead the Demons.

The lefty shot two pars on the front-9 en route to a 49 before shooting a 48 on the back-9.

On the final nine holes, McDermit fired pars on No. 11 and No. 17, both par-4s.

He mostly avoided any big numbers, as McDermit shot a 7 and an 8 but stayed at 6 or under the rest of the time.

Eric Fettig, who has been the team’s No. 1 golfer all season, dipped to a 106, as a 10 and 8 on the front-9 led to a 57. Fettig recovered nicely on the back-9 with a 49.

Kyle Bonton was second for the Demons with a 101, and Brian Fremgen shot a 103.

Lake Geneva Badger fired a 307 to edge Wilmot by one stroke for the tournament title.

Badger senior Blake Wisdom tore up the course for a 30 on the front-9 and was the individual medalist with an eye-popping 69.

Westosha Central was third, and Union Grove took fourth.

Waterford’s Josh Koszarek, Westosha’s Paul Lynch and Wilmot’s Dayne Schlesuner all tied in second place with 74s, and Union Grove’s Connor Brown was fifth with a 75.

