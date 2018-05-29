Charles (Chuck) P Kuzmic of Green Bay, formerly of Waterford, passed away on Nov. 12, 2018. Charles was born in Milwaukee on Feb. 5, 1937.

Charles worked at several different employers in Wisconsin as well as being the owner of Hiway Liquor Mart in Waterford. He was united in marriage to Carol R. DeBack on Oct. 12, 1957. She passed away in 1978. He remarried in 1982 to Luanne Swagel. Chuck enjoyed being a member of the Jaycees, working and playing at their softball tournaments. He liked to golf, play cards and visiting Florida in the winter.

He is survived by his wife, Luanne; son, Bryan of Torrance, Calif.; daughter, Brenda (Michael) Clark of Medford, along with his two grandchildren, Paul and Kasey Clark, both of Medford.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; and siblings, Frances, Mary, Michael, Stephen and Joseph.

Please join family and friends for a CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11:30 a.m. on June 2, 2018. We hope you can join us to share stories, laughs from memories of this precious time with him. There will be a lunch after a small ceremony at Rochester Village Hall, 300 W Spring St, Rochester.

