Catholic Central finished with two errors, and several other misplays in the outfield led to extra bases for the Oaks.
“We got hits when we needed to get hits, but all season we let our errors get to us,” Robson said. “For years coming, the biggest thing this team is going to have to work on is not letting errors get in their heads during games. We do everything right, or we don’t do it right. But we do it all together.”
Robson allowed three earned runs, stuck out five and gave up seven hits while walking one.
The Toppers out-hit the Oaks, eight to seven, but only Paleka, Fabiani, Robson and Swanson had hits.
Sabel was 2-for-3 to lead Oakfield.
Greskiw was proud of the Toppers’ late comeback, and he was surprised Oakfield pitched to Robson. Central’s bottom of the order combined to go 0-for-14, limiting the run-scoring opportunities for top of the lineup, which sizzled to go 8-for-13.
“Christina, Sydney and Anne, you can’t ask for three better hitters to put together three hits, and they did it,” he said. “What we need is some of the bottom of the order to get on. Last game, they did that. That allows the top of the order to knock them in.”
“The fact that our top of the order got it done should surprise no one. I’m a little surprised they pitched as well as they did to Sydney.”
Catholic Central enjoyed an undefeated conference season and won a regional title before taking Oakfield, a very complete, talented team, to the limit.
Greskiw said the program will miss Robson and Swanson.
“Emily she just does her job, and we’ll miss her,” Greskiw said. “And Sydney is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of player.”
Robson, who will play Division 3 college softball at St. Olaf’s in Minnesota, will play travel ball this summer and will play softball in Europe in July.
She will major in psychology and wants to go to law school.
“Beating (Kenosha) Tremper,” Robson said about her best memory this year. “It summed up our year. When we put our heads in the game, no matter the odds, we were really good.”
For Swanson, who will major in Biology at Carthage, it was special to go undefeated in conference.
“You can’t ask for better than that,” Swanson said.
