Things looked bleak for Catholic Central, which was on the brink of defeat trailing 4-2 with two outs in the top of the seventh.

But sophomore Christina Paleka capped a 3-for-4 day with a blooper into center and legged out a double to keep the Toppers alive. Then, Robson worked the count before crushing an RBI double to right-center.

Finally, Anne Fabiani lined a base hit up the middle to score Robson and tie the game at 4-4.

Catholic Central’s momentum quickly dissipated, however.

Oakfield led off their last at-bat with a double to right-center, and the next batter laid down a bunt. Freshman first baseman Katie Goethal charged and tried to make a play at third to eliminate the winning run, but the ball trickled past Laine Dirksmeyer and the game was over.

The Oaks leaped in ecstasy while the Toppers agonized in defeat.

“We had the bases loaded early in the game and one out, and hitters that I trusted, and it just didn’t work out,” said Catholic Central coach Bill Greskiw. “That was probably more responsible for us not jumping on that opportunity than the last inning. The last inning, we got lucky enough to have a second opportunity. A lot of times against a team like that, you don’t get a second opportunity.”

In the second inning, after Fabiani and Paleka singles along with a Robson walk loaded the bases, the team’s other senior, Emily Swanson, hit an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2. The Toppers stranded the bases loaded.

“It doesn’t feel real, I don’t think it’s set in yet,” Swanson said. “Once I don’t go to practice, I think that will be it. I’m proud of us, though.”

Robson and Oakfield’s pitcher settled down on the mound in the next two innings before Robson got into trouble in the fifth.

After she retired the first two batters with weak infield pop-ups, Robson grooved one to Brianna Sabel, who launched a solo home run over the center-field fence to give the Oaks a 3-2 lead.

“I called the wrong pitch on that home run,” Greskiw said. “That’s what I go home with.”

The next batter popped up to center field for what looked like the final out, but Morgan Dietzel misjudged the ball and it dropped behind her for a double. The Oaks capitalized on the mistake, as the next batter doubled to extend the lead to 4-2.