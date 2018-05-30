Late rally thwarted by error, walk-off

Sydney Robson (right) can’t hold back the emotion along with Emily Swanson as the Toppers walk off the field moments after Tuesday’s sectional semifinal defeat in Oakfield. (Mike Ramczyk/SLN)

 

By Mike Ramczyk

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

OAKFIELD – Sydney Robson immediately broke down in tears after the conclusion of Tuesday’s WIAA Division 5 softball sectional semifinal in Oakfield.

The Catholic Central senior pitcher sat and sobbed behind the dugout for a few extra minutes, as her teammates waited for her to join them on the field for one last breakdown.

Erin Schwenn and other players hugged her to try to console her.

Robson didn’t want her Topper career to end.

“I’m can’t keep myself together, if that makes any sense,” Robson said while fighting back tears on the field after the game. “In the seventh, we had high hopes, and it didn’t turn out our way.”

In the blink of an eye against the top-seeded Oaks, it went from miraculous comeback to heartbreaking defeat for the second-seeded Toppers.

A furious comeback

