In this historic Burlington softball season, it’s fitting to honor the 40th anniversary of the program, which began in 1978. Original members that gathered last month to honor the program were coach Ellen Duhamel, Jackie Phillips Robers, Kathy Phillips Dorn, Jill Robers Wieners, Mary Jochem LaBadie, Barb Ebbers Vos, and Debbie Linneman Forssander.
No. 2 seed Burlington (21-5) will battle No. 4 Westosha Central (20-8) at 5 p.m. at Wilmot High School tonight for the right to go to state in Madison. The Demons swept the season series, outscoring the Falcons, 16-1, in two games. (Submitted/SLN)
