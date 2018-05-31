A week that started with a scorcher of a ChocolateFest will end with splash as the new Burlington Community Aquatic Center is slated to open Friday evening.

The $5 million facility with water park-like amenities is viewed as a boon to the image and quality of life in Burlington, according to Mayor Jeannie Hefty.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

CHOCOLATEFEST DOESN'T MELT IN THE HEAT: With temperatures more suited for melting rather than savoring chocolate, Burlington's ChocolateFest withstood a string of 90-degree days last weekend to finish in the black for 2018.

NEW MEMORIAL UNVEILED: Burlington area residents turned out with thanks and remembrance for Monday's Memorial Day ceremony, which included unveiling of a new memorial in Echo Park.

STATE OF THE COUNTY: In his State of the County address last week, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave pointed out private investment by businesses other than Foxconn and growth of existing businesses among Racine County's successes in 2017.

COURT NEWS: A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31 for a Burlington man allegedly found with drugs during a domestic altercation. His case is one of several in this week's court report.

EPIC WIN: Trailing by five runs going into the bottom of the seventh inning, there were no sad faces or hanging heads in the home dugout Tuesday afternoon in postseason play. The Burlington softball team was just as enthusiastic as ever. That positive attitude paid off as the enthusiasm soon turned into delirium.

