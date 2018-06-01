A Burlington man died Thursday afternoon when the SUV he was driving collided head-on with a dump truck on Highway P in the Town of Burlington.

William D. Rachel, 50, of the City of Burlington, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred on a section of the county highway between the Burlington Bypass and Yahnke Road, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.

Preliminary investigation shows Rachel was traveling south in a Ford Expedition when his vehicle crossed the centerline and was struck by the dump truck, which was headed north.

“The northbound dump truck made attempts to avoid the Ford, however, they collided head on,” a sheriff’s official wrote in a news release.

The driver of the dump truck was a man in his 60s. He was taken to Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington where he was treated for minor injuries and released, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal crash remained under investigation as of Friday afternoon, authorities said.

