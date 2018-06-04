Outdoor concert series features seven shows in 2018

The B-Town Sounds concert series is slated to return June 14 for another season of pairing live music and craft beer with summer nights in Burlington’s Echo Park.

This year’s seven-show lineup features a full spectrum of music from bluegrass to country and blues to rock.

The shows are held every other Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the gazebo at Echo Park.

Organizers describe B-Town Sounds as “a family event that showcases live music, (and) fosters a connection between Burlington businesses, its residents and surrounding communities.”

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, food and beverages.

For those who embrace craft beers, B-Town Sounds partners with Rice’s Liquor, which offers samples and sales of beers from a different craft brewery during each concert. The beer is available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The lineup of performers and featured craft breweries for this year is:

June 14: Cash Box Kings, traditional Chicago blues; and Third Space Brewing, Milwaukee

Cash Box Kings, traditional Chicago blues; and Third Space Brewing, Milwaukee June 28: Gary Gibson, country; and Founders Brewing Co., Grand Rapids, Mich.

Gary Gibson, country; and Founders Brewing Co., Grand Rapids, Mich. July 12: Bumpus, funk; and Surly Brewing Co., Minneapolis

Bumpus, funk; and Surly Brewing Co., Minneapolis July 26: The Cow Ponies, alternative country; and Goose Island Beer Co., Chicago

The Cow Ponies, alternative country; and Goose Island Beer Co., Chicago Aug. 9: The Jimmys, blues; and Oskar Blues Brewery, Longmont, Colo.

The Jimmys, blues; and Oskar Blues Brewery, Longmont, Colo. Aug. 23: Weird Science, ‘80s party rock; and 3 Floyds Brewing Co., Munster, Ind.

Weird Science, ‘80s party rock; and 3 Floyds Brewing Co., Munster, Ind. Sept. 6: The Dillweeds, bluegrass; and Central Waters Brewing Co., Amherst

Because parking in the adjacent Veterans Terrace lot fills up quickly, organizers advise people to arrive early or plan to park off-site, which includes the City of Burlington’s parking ramp on Dodge Street.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments