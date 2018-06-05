John W. Fell, 58, passed away on June 2, 2018, from complications due to Alzheimer.

John was the beloved husband to Sandy (nee Famularo) for 33 years. He was the loving father of Connie Fell. John will be missed by his family and friends.

John’s family would like you to bring and share a photo of John to the (Casual attire) visitation on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, W250 N6505 Hwy 164 in Sussex, from 11 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Chapter, 620 S. 76th St., Suite 160 Milwaukee, WI 53214 would be appreciated.

Well-wishers may visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.

