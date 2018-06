Clifford F. Dolge, 80, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2018.

Clifford is survived by his children, Kathy (Jack) Dolge-Fattes, Glenn Dolge, Michael (Peggy) Dolge and Robert Dolge; and his grandchildren, Danielle Davis, and Amanda and Stephanie Dolge.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Doris (Buss) Dolge and his son Larry Dolge.

A private memorial service will be held by family members.

