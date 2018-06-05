Tina Dulle, 48, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 2, 2018.

Tina Johnson was born in 1969 in Springfield, Mo. She married her high school sweetheart, Ben Dulle. She moved to Wisconsin in 2001 with her family. Tina was known for being a very kind-hearted, funny woman. She was very welcoming and could make friends with perfect strangers. She cared deeply for those she loved. She was always the person you called when you needed someone to lean on. Tina was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Tina is survived by her husband, Ben Dulle; her father, Jerry (Laurie) Johnson; her brother, Tim (Mindy) Johnson; her sisters, Tammy (Bill) Garton; and Terri (Brent) Miller; her daughters, Amanda (Eric Lois) Dulle, Emily (Jake) McGrath, and Hannah (Juan Gutierrez) Dulle; and her grandchildren, Liam and Leiden. Tina is also survived by Ashley Wright and her sweet Avi Doll. She is further survived by her father and mother-in-law, Bill (Mary) Dulle; brothers-in-law Scott Dulle and Jon (Shellie) Dulle; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded by her mother LaNette Cantrell.

The family will be having a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Boardwalk Apartment Community Room, 232 Bridge St. Burlington, from 2 to 5 pm. Your attendance, flowers, and/or donations are all greatly appreciated by the family during this difficult time. Flowers/Cards can be sent to 31531 Bear Arbor Dr. Apt 208, Burlington, WI 53105. If you would like to donate please visit the GoFundMe page set up for Tina Dulle’s Memorial.

