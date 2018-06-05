Roman Niemyjski, 70, of Franksville, and formerly of Desoto, passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2018, at St. Luke Medical Center of Milwaukee.

Roman was born March 23, 1948, to Stanislaw and Regina Niemyjski. He married the love of his life Dawn Scheel on May 29, 1971, and they raised six children together.

Roman served his country in the United States Army from 1967 to 1971. He grew up on his family’s dairy farm, then working in the logging industry. He also spent much time in the concrete and masonry trades. Roman and his wife started Roman’s Grading Service in 1983. They have built a family operation of residential and commercial construction in southeastern Wisconsin. Roman worked extremely hard every day of his life to provide for his family. Roman’s Grading Service will be carried on and operated by his children.

Roman is survived by his loving wife Dawn; his children, Jason (Stacy) Niemyjski, Justin (Jody) Niemyjski, Rebekah (Todd) Biermann, Christine (Steve) Grisius, Joey (Erin) Niemyjski and Jacob (Shallin) Niemyjski. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Michenzie Niemyjski, Jade Niemyjski, Jay Niemyjski, Trevor Niemyjski, Emily Niemyjski, Sabrina Niemyjski, Mariah Niemyjski, Colton Niemyjski, Lucas Niemyjski, Melayna Niemyjski, Kaden Niemyjski, Rachel Biermann, Trent Biermann, Ryan Biermann, Layla Grisius, Liam Grisius, Briar Niemyjski, and Baby Niemyjski; as well as his great grandchild Kalina Niemyjski.

Roman was preceded in death by his parents, Stanislaw and Regina Niemyjski; his in-laws, Walter and Joann Scheel; Jason’s late wife, Jackie Niemyjski; as well as Christy and Steve’s twin sons, Paul and Boyd Grisius.

A celebration of Roman’s life will take place on Friday, June 8, 2018, at Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson Street Waterford. Visitation will be from 2 to 6:15 p.m. followed by a 6:30 p.m. Memorial Service. Private burial will take place on Saturday, June 9, 2018.

Memorials donated will be put toward planting a tree in remembrance of Roman.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments