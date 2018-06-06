It’s not often that schools have two different teams in the state tournament in the same season. Burlington High School joined those elite schools this week when its baseball team qualified for the state tournament for the third year in a row.

The baseball team’s performance comes on the heels of the softball team qualifying for the Big Dance for the first time since 1988.

In his column about the rare occurrence, Sport Editor Mike Ramczyk argues that it’s now safe to consider BHS an athletic powerhouse.

It’s just one of the stories readers will find in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

CAR CRASHES INTO STORE: As a longtime member of the Burlington Rescue Squad Jeff Koenen is accustomed to rushing to the scenes of car crashes. However, he never had a crash come directly to him – until Tuesday, that is. It was about 1:20 p.m. that day when a red SUV came crashing through the entrance doors of Reineman’s True Value Hardware – the store Koenen co-owns with his sister, Cheryl Ahler, at 417 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington.

Eager to start construction on a large-scale project to connect little-used Calumet Street to the Bridge Street overpass, Canadian National Railway Co./Wisconsin Central Ltd. made a series of concessions Tuesday, which brought approval by the Burlington Common Council. The Calumet Street project, which will involve raising the road nearly 15 feet in the air, will allow the railroad to close the Robert Street crossing and extend a siding from south of Robert Street to Adams Street. TAXES TO FALL: With a double-digit decline in the tax levy, the budget proposal for the Burlington Area School District brings good news to property tax payers in the area.

With a double-digit decline in the tax levy, the budget proposal for the Burlington Area School District brings good news to property tax payers in the area. SCHOOL SECURITY: The Burlington Area School District will seek a state grant to help improve security at local schools.

