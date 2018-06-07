Railroad will connect Calumet Street to Bridge Street

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Eager to start construction on a large-scale project to connect little-used Calumet Street to the Bridge Street overpass, Canadian National Railway Co./Wisconsin Central Ltd. made a series of concessions Tuesday, which brought approval by the Burlington Common Council.

The Calumet Street project, which will involve raising the road nearly 15 feet in the air, will allow the railroad to close the Robert Street crossing and extend a siding from south of Robert Street to Adams Street.

The agreement with the city relates to those changes and upgrades to various railroad crossings within the city.

Director of Public Works Peter Riggs, who credited Canadian National for its willingness to work with city staff, said the agreement was necessary for the project to move forward.

Calumet Street provides vehicle access to the city’s dog parks and a water utility lift station.

“They were very proactive in recognizing the need to maintain access on Calumet Avenue after a double track would be inserted through Robert Street,” Riggs said.

City Administrator Carina Walters on Tuesday said once the project is complete, there will be a period of motorist education until drivers become familiar with the change.

“This is going to be new so there will have to be continual monitoring to ensure safety,” she said.

Walters said the project will involve the hauling of a considerable amount of fill to raise the level of Calumet Street to that of the Bridge Street overpass.

