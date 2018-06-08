It was the second local truck-involved fatality in a week

A 28-year-old woman from the Waterford area died Wednesday afternoon when her car crashed into a dump truck in an intersection on Highway 11 in the Town of Burlington.

The crash was reported at 1:40 p.m. and occurred at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway J (English Settlement Avenue), according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was driving north in a 2015 Toyota sedan when the crash occurred.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, “Preliminary investigation shows the sedan approached the intersection, stopped at the stop sign and then drove directly into the path of the dump truck, which did not have a stop sign and had the right of way.”

The dump truck, which was pulling a trailer carrying a bucket loader, was traveling west on Highway 11.

The driver of the truck was taken to Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the deceased had not been released as of Friday morning.

Second fatality

It was the second fatality involving a crash with a dump truck in the past week.

A Burlington man died May 31 when the SUV he was driving collided head-on with a dump truck on Highway P in the Town of Burlington.

William D. Rachel, 50, of the City of Burlington, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred on a section of the county highway between the Burlington Bypass and Yahnke Road, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Preliminary investigation shows Rachel was traveling south in a Ford Expedition when his vehicle crossed the centerline and was struck by the dump truck, which was headed north.

Read the full story here: Local man dies in crash with dump truck

