Judith E. Freund, 77, of Burlington, and formerly of Genoa City, passed away June 6, 2018. Free of pain and illness she will once again be reunited with her loving husband, Albert.

Judith was born May 30, 1941, in Elkhorn to the late Frank and Margaret (Weeks) Bresee. She grew up in Lyons and graduated from Burlington High School. She was united in marriage to Albert Freund on Feb. 14, 1980, in Elkhorn. Albert preceded her in death June 17, 2016.

During her life she was a member of the Lyon’s 4-H Club, The Garden Club, and a Bowling League. She enjoyed reading, collecting Teddy Bears, raising chickens and the unconditional love of family dog, Rascal. She loved her long morning walks with friends until she was no longer capable. Her greatest joy was spending time with and babysitting her sixteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. In August of 2016 she moved to Burlington, to the Pine Brook Pointe Assisted Living Facility. She made so many wonderful new friendships during her time there and also was so grateful of the loving, kind care she received there. She loved to participate in bingo, church services, music and any event that included ice cream.

Judith is survived by her children, Kathleen (Ken) Adams of Delevan, Timothy (Peggy) Bulger of Cecil, Linda (Dan) Harvey of Lake Geneva, Jean (Larry) Olson of Dorchester, and Tamra (Janelle) Stemberger Freund of Milwaukee; 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren (with another one on the way); brother-in-law Vincent (Suzy) Freund and sister-in-law Theresa (Harvey) May.

Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church 701 N. Lake Ave. Twin Lakes. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at church. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Genoa City.

The Haase-Lockwood and Associates Funeral Home is assisting the family. Well-wishers may visit www.Haaselockwoodfhs.com.

