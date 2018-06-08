Highway U (80th Street), from Highway 20 north to County Highway K in the Town of Yorkville, was shut down Friday and is expected to be closed for four to six weeks while crews repair failing culvert, according to officials with Racine County.

The road will be fully closed a third-mile north of Two Mile Road, where the large culvert is located.

“The condition of this culvert has deteriorated rapidly due to heavy rainfall in May, which washed out base material from under the road,” said Julie Anderson, Racine County public works and development services director. “The large culvert is failing and the road is being closed until the culvert can be replaced, which should be within the next few weeks. While we realize this may cause a temporary inconvenience, safety of the public is our primary concern.”

To get around the closure, traffic will be detoured to Highway 45, using Highway K to the north and Highway 20 to the south, county officials said.

