Tax levy is down 10 percent in 2018-19 proposal

By Alex Johnson

Correspondent

The property tax rate is down 12.5 percent in the proposed 2018-19 budget for the Burlington Area School District, according to district officials.

The district’s Finance Committee on Monday voted 3-0 to send the proposal to the board for final approval on June 11.

The equalized tax rate needed to support the 2018-2019 budget is $9.10 per $1,000 of property value, which should result in a decrease in school taxes for most property owners, according to officials.

The tax levy of $18.9 million is down $2.2 million from this year’s $21.1 million. It’s a number that carries the most weight in the budget process, according to Superintendent Peter Smet.

“The levy is actually going down $2.2 million, or 10.3 percent,” he said. “We’re going to be levying less taxes over more property value.”

Smet added that this combination of growth in the district’s tax base and lower tax rate should allow the taxpayers to see a decrease in school taxes.

To read the full story, see the June 7 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

