Money would go toward building security

By Alex Johnson

Correspondent

The Burlington Area School District will apply for state funds to improve security at local schools and offer additional staff training meant to resolve disputes in district buildings.

The School Board learned Monday the district will seek the money as part of the Wisconsin Safety Grant Initiative, a $100 million-dollar program that will disperse funds to K-12 Wisconsin public or private schools that apply. The funds were made available by the state in response to school shootings across the country in recent months.

Superintendent Peter Smet said Burlington would apply for an amount between $300,000 and $400,000 for various safety improvements throughout district buildings.

The grant is broken down into two categories – primary and advanced security. Primary security focuses on basics and general improvements for “hardened security,” according to Smet.

From the initial announcement sent by the state Department of Justice on Apr. 24, “Advanced School Safety Grants will be prioritized to award grants on a competitive basis to schools that have met minimum security thresholds.”

To read the full story, see the June 7 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments