By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

Laptops, employee health insurance and school safety are among some of the disparate items high on Waterford Union High School leaders’ minds for the next school year.

Superintendent Keith Brandstetter presented the WUHS School Board with an eight-point list of goals he and other administrators will be focusing on in 2018-19. Some of the items correlate to recent policy decisions, while others are conceptual.

On the heels of a School Board decision this spring, Brandstetter topped the list of goals with the integration of one-to-one technology into high school curriculum. School officials are taking advantage of a state grant to help offset the cost of laptops this fall.

Also high on the list of the district’s goals is school safety. Following in the footsteps of the K-8 feeder districts in the Waterford area, WUHS this past fall rolled out ALiCE disaster preparedness training.

To read the full story, see the June 7 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

