Members of the O’Brien family, Lacee (from left), Kevin, Cyndi and Cara, gather at the start of the 13th annual Joey O’Brien Memorial Golf Outing at Browns Lake Golf Course on Saturday. The golf outing has raised more than $500,000 that funds local scholarships for students whose families are affected by cancer and for cancer research at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. Joey O’Brien died in 2005 from leukemia. (Photo by Ed Nadolski)

