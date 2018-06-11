Dorothy “Dot” Ann Karcher passed away on June 4, 2018. She was born to Richard and Germaine Reich on Dec. 5, 1951. She and her siblings, Sharon Bolin of Colorado, Ron (Patty) Reich of Burlington, Steve (Terri) Reich of Minnesota, Dave (Amy) Reich of Burlington and Pat (Clark) Smith of Milwaukee, grew up in Lyons and Burlington.

Dot loved to have fun, laugh and enjoy life. In the late 70s, Dot began working at the Parkview when she met and ended up falling in love with her future partner for life, Larry Karcher. Dot and Larry made their home in Pekin, Ill., as she began her role as stepmother to Lisa. Dot also loved their many rescued dogs.

They soon began traveling to many distant lands. Dot loved talking about all the places she and Larry visited. Her love of music, always going in the background, as many of us sat around the kitchen table playing games and laughing, left us all wanting more.

Dorothy is aunt to Kevin Bolin, Jason and Ben Reich, Jessica Zrust and Nate Smith. She is great aunt to McKenzie and Kylie Zrust. She is also survived by many cousins and Aunt Jackie. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Gerry Reich; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Larry and Goldie Pembrook, and grandson Rocky Creson.

Service will be on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with Chaplain Larry Williams. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Lyons following service.

In memory of Dot’s love of animals, memorials can be made to TAPS – a no kill shelter, at 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.

Well-wisher may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

