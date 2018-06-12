Joseph C. Ladell, 38, passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2018. Joseph was born Jan. 5, 1980, to John and Anita Ladell. He grew up in Waterford and graduated from Waterford Union High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted with the United States Navy and served our country for 16 years.

Joseph will be missed by all who knew him. He was a devoted father to Joshua, Alex, Adam, and Abby; a beloved son of John and Anita and brother to Tanya Ladell. He will be further missed by his nephew Trevor; his loving Grandma Ladell; and his special friend Diane Perez, who came into his life when he was seven and who was like a mom, sister, and friend all in one, and by many other family members and friends.

A celebration in honor of Joseph’s life will be held Saturday June 16, 2018, at East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North Street, East Troy. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. followed by Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Joseph will be laid to rest at a future date at the Union Grove Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for Joseph’s kids’ college fund or to the East Troy Bible Church.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

