Hiram P. “Pat” Miller Jr., 71, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2018 at Zilber Family Hospice, surrounded by his loving family. Pat was born May 28, 1947, to Hiram and Adeline Miller Sr. in Milwaukee. He was a former resident of Waterford, but was currently living in Sisterdale, Texas with his loving partner Carolyn Grill. They would often spend their summers at Pat’s summer home in Muskego.

Pat was a hard worker. He was a master electrician and founded his own business, Miller Electrical Enterprises, which is now run by his sons Hiram III and Benjamin.

Pat will be dearly missed by his partner Carolyn Grill; his loving sons Hiram (Sondra) Miller III and Benjamin (Jodi) Miller; and his adoring grandchildren Hiram (TJ) IV, Kassidy, Sarah, Brittany, Victoria, Mckenzie, and Benjamin.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Arline Beyer, Gail Mack, Joanne Pelzek, Marcia Barutna, and Loretta Zullner.

A celebration of Pat’s life will take place on Friday June 22, 2018 at the Cotton Exchange, 345 Hickory Hollow Rd. Waterford. Come join the family for food and drinks from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Plantation room located on the lower level on the south side of the building.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to the Fire House in Sisterdale, Texas or Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments