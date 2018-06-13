The improbable and thrilling ride to the state championship game delivered by the Burlington High School softball team is packed with storylines:

There are the senior players who missed out on the school’s graduation ceremony only to be rewarded with their own very special commencement;

There’s the player whose mother starred for Burlington High in 1984 – the only time the Demons softball team brought home a state championship;

And there’s the stirring narrative of the team that was lightly regarded coming into the state tournament and made a determined push for the title before bowing to undefeated Sun Praire.

This week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press covers all the angles with the added bonus of two tribute pages that include a “Meet the Demons” feature and a colorful photo layout recounting the tournament run.

Copies of this week’s keepsake edition will be on sale throughout the Burlington area on Thursday. Those who wish to subscribe to weekly home deliver may do so by clicking here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories you’ll find in this week’s edition:

SHOPPING CENTER TO GROW: The site of the Heavenly Cup Coffee Hut in the Fox River Plaza at 1054 Milwaukee Ave. could become home to a three-tenant retail/restaurant building after the Burlington Plan Commission on Tuesday approved a conditional use permit and site plan application to redevelop the property.

MOST CBD SALES ARE ILLEGAL, D.A. SAYS: Racine County's district attorney is warning retailers and residents that most of the products being sold locally containing the marijuana derivative CBD are not legal.

Racine County’s district attorney is warning retailers and residents that most of the products being sold locally containing the marijuana derivative CBD are not legal. AN OUTSTANDING SENIOR: An ambitious and well-rounded student, Sydney Robson was a leader in the classrooms of Catholic Central High School – on the pitcher’s mound at softball games, at the long tables of Model United Nations conferences, and in the Burlington community. She has been selected as the Burlington Standard Press Outstanding Senior from Catholic Central High School

BASEBALL TEAM BOWS OUT: Perhaps overshadowed by the rare state run of the softball team, the Burlington High School baseball team made its third-straight appearance in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament and bowed out with a hard-fought loss to Arrowhead.

