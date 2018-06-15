Restaurant among businesses OK’d for revived Fox River Plaza

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

The site of the current Heavenly Cup Coffee Hut in the Fox River Plaza at 1054 Milwaukee Ave. could become home to a three-tenant retail building after the Burlington Plan Commission on Tuesday approved a conditional use permit and site plan application to redevelop the property.

The redevelopment involves the demolition and removal of the coffee shop and adding a 6,200-square-foot multi-tenant commercial building.

GMX Real Estate Group, LLC, which proposed the development, looks to have one of three units equipped with a drive-through window and dedicated drive-up lane along with two outdoor patios to accommodate a restaurant.

Although tenants of the proposed development remain a secret, city consultant Tanya Fonseca told the commission the commercial building could house national businesses.

Along with a restaurant, other uses could consist of retail and service businesses.

Fonseca, however, said the proposed development needs variances involving signs, parking and landscaping.

The proposal continues the revival of the Fox River Plaza, which languished for years after Kmart closed in 2011. Joe Devorkin, principal owner of the center, has succeeded in turning the nearly vacant strip around with the addition of anchor tenant Big R and other retailers.

To read the full story see the June 14, 2018, edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments