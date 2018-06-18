By Chad Hensiak

Local supporters of the Special Olympics got in the spirit of the games June 6 by participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run through the heart of Burlington.

The event was one of the final legs of the Torch Run for Region Seven of the Special Olympics.

Starting at Kwik Trip on Falcon Ridge Drive, runners followed Milwaukee Avenue, turned south on Pine Street, and completed the run at Kwik Trip on South Pine Street.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics. To celebrate the anniversary, local Special Olympians cheered on the runners while riding along on a decorated parade float.

The participants and supporters then enjoyed a cook out after the run.

Last year, Wisconsin Torch Run events raised more than $2.5 million for the Special Olympics program, which provides Olympic-style athletic competition for people with disabilities.

Organizers are optimistic this year’s number will be even higher. These funds are crucial to the success of the Special Olympics as they cover the average cost of $570 needed to support each athlete every year.

Donations also provide other benefits for the athletes such as medical, dental, vision, glasses and athletic safety gear, and more through the Healthy Athlete Program.

Along with related events like the Polar Plunge, the Ride with the Flame, the Truck Convoy, the people behind the scenes of the Law Enforcement Torch Run know they have their work cut out for them.

Officer Bryan Wangnoss of the City of Burlington Police Department and Member of the Law Enforcement Torch Run State Council is one of the many volunteers donating time to make such events happen.

“It is difficult finding words to describe the joy you feel watching these athletes overcome the challenges they face, whether it is on the field, on the court, or in life –it really must be experienced,” he said. “I do it because it warms my heart, but most of all, I do it for them.”

To learn more about how to donate or volunteer at the next Torch Run event, contact Donna McKusker at 262-210-1289. Local high school students are encouraged to help out to earn community service hours.

To become a sponsor of an upcoming event, contact Director of Special Events for Region Seven, Brittany Neukirchen at 262-598-9507.

To learn more about the Law Enforcement Torch Run, visit www.letr.org. To learn more about the Special Olympics, visit www.specialolympicswisconsin.org.

