By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

Union Grove Trustee Christopher Gallagher did not mince words as he described his assessment of a proposed temporary concrete batch plant proposed on land a block off Highway 11.

“The only thing louder than this operation is going to be the screams of the residents,” Gallagher said June 4 at a Plan Commission meeting. “People aren’t going to be able to sleep.”

Commissioners reviewed and voted down Vinton Construction Company’s request for a conditional-use permit to use property at 4200 Leider St. for the batch plant operations.

Tom Amon, area superintendent with Manitowoc-based Vinton, went before commissioners earlier this month with the proposal. Amon said the company was pursuing the site to haul washed sand and stone before and during concrete production.

The site’s proximity to Interstate 94 and Foxconn’s imminent Mount Pleasant headquarters were cited as reasons Vinton was hoping to set up shop and begin operations in Union Grove.

Amon had sought approval from village officials to operate the batch plant through the end of 2020, operating on an as-needed basis from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.

To read the full story, see the June 15 edition of the Westine Report.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments