Dr. Charles W. “Chuck” Walk, age 76, of Waterford, went home to the Lord’s loving arms on April 15, 2018.

Charles was born in Milwaukee on Aug. 28, 1941, to Willard and Blanche (nee Melby) Walk. He was raised and attended school in Wauwatosa. He continued his education at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee before graduating from Marquette University with a Doctorate in Dentistry. Upon graduating, he proudly served his country in the US Air Force during the Vietnam era. After several years of private dentistry practice, Charles donated his dental skills in missionary dentistry here in the United States, in the Dominican Republic and the Philippines. He was an avid scuba diver and dove in multiple sites in the Caribbean. He also had a passion for photography and took some incredible photos. Charles met the love of his life, Donna Reinke, and on Aug. 4, 1995, they were married at Norway Lutheran Church. Charles was involved in five different men’s ministry groups and never missed a meeting. He tried to retire in 2010 after selling his private practice but he just couldn’t stop, so he continued to work until November of 2017. Charles also enjoyed boating and fishing, and he especially loved spending time with family and friends.

Charles is survived by his loving wife Donna; children, Walter (Linda) Walk, Stephanie (Tye) Wylkynsone, Dawn Reinke and Daniel (Tamara) Reinke; nine grandchildren, Jessica (Nate) Puetz, Nicolas Walk, Victoria Walk, Eytan Wylkynsone, Kyria Wylkynsone, Tyler Reinke, Trinity Mueller, Katrina Mueller and Jace Werchowski; two brothers, Robert (Sandra) Walk and Donald (Susan) Walk; sister-in-law Barbara Walk; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. with services starting at 2 p.m. at Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Rd, Wind Lake, WI 53185. Inurnment will be private and take place at a later date. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy Charles’ family suggest memorials to Norway Lutheran Church, Men’s Oasis Group.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

