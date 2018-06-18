Irving Lawrence Riggs, Jr., 89, of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, June 9, 2018. Irving, who was always called Junior, was born to Irving Sr. and Cleo (nee Mellor) Riggs on Jan. 13, 1929, in Burlington. Junior grew up and attended school in Burlington. He met Rose Mary Ann Straka and they were married May 5, 1953, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kansasville.

Junior was a semi-truck driver for Quality Carriers for 35 years before his retirement. His love for the outdoors and hunting were his passion, he even started a hunting club with a couple of friends called the “Open Door Lodge” in Lindsey. For 50 plus years, Junior and Rose Mary have lived and raised their family in Burlington. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, but that was always second to his loving wife and family. He will be dearly missed.

Junior is survived by his loving wife, Rose Mary; five children, Karen (Chuck) Kayser, Rich (Amy) Riggs, Andy (Sue) Riggs, Bob (Jackie) Riggs, and Tom (Kay) Riggs; eleven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister Henrietta (Edward) Miller.

Private family services will take place at a later date.

Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

