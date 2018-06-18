Richard James Schwochert, 88, of Burlington, died Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington.

Richard was born in Montello, on Nov. 27, 1929, to the late Frank and Nona (Pahl) Schwochert. He graduated from Montello High School in 1948. He married Catherine Louise Trimberger on July 17, 1954, at St. Charles Catholic Church, in Burlington, after meeting her on a blind date.

After high school, he joined the Army and served in Europe from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. Following his discharge, he moved to Burlington to work as a lithographer at the Bulletin Publishing Co. He later worked for Southern Lakes Newspapers and Hi-Liter Graphics. Dick and Catherine spent many years researching and compiling family genealogy records and books. He was one of the founding members of the Burlington Chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous, a 60-year member of the American Legion and a former member of its Rifle Squad, and a former Boy Scout leader. He was also able to take the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in May 2017.

Richard is survived by his children, Deborah (Timothy) Regner, Douglas (Colleen) Schwochert, Cynthia (Randall) Weltzien, Jean (Thomas) Rossmiller, and Therese (Joseph) Nowicki; grandchildren, Rachel (Brian) O’Donnell, John (Shelby) Regner, Maria Regner, Monica Regner, Michael (Sarah) Schwochert, Lisa (Brandon) Brauer, Christopher Schwochert, Angela (Peter) Ribbich, Jessica (Jacob) Danmeier, Stephanie (Jonathan) Headley, Alyssa Rossmiller, Ashley Rossmiller, Lindsey Nowicki, Lauren Nowicki, and Keith Nowicki; and great-grandchildren, Bridget O’Donnell, Molly O’Donnell, Brian O’Donnell, Addison Schwochert, Cecilia Brauer, Nova Brauer, Cooper Danmeier, and Samson Headley. He is further survived by siblings, Paul Schwochert, Raymond (Dorothy) Schwochert, and Rita Campbell; sisters-in-law, Citana, Helen, and Nancy Schwochert; as well as many other Trimberger in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; son, David; great-granddaughter Emily; and brothers, John, Theodore, and Daniel Schwochert.

A special thank you to the staff at Arbor View Communities for their wonderful care, compassion, and prayers.

Visitation will be held at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home on Monday, June 18, 2018, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. with a prayer vigil at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Very Reverend James Volkert on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church, with burial following at St. Charles Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

