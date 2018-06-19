Mary Jean Carlson, 89, died June 18, 2018. She was born to Harold and Mildred Schmoekel on Aug. 27, 1928, and greeted by her brothers Doug and Richard and sister June Doscher Germain.

She attended the University Wisconsin-Platteville for early education. It was there she proposed to the cutest boy on campus, Jordan Carlson. They eloped to the Little Brown Church in the vale in Iowa.

They shared close to 60 years together until Jordan died in 2007. They created their family of Dr. Steven Carlson (JoAnn), Lynn Mc Donald (Troy) and Maryann (Alex Forrett).

In 1955 they bought Deligo Valley farm in East Troy. Mary Jean was a city girl, but one of her greatest joys was being outside tending to dairy cows, beef cows, pigs chickens turkeys and a few beloved family pets. She loved to garden, cook and can the fruits of her labor. There was never a guest who left the farm with out enough to eat or drink.

Her love of children and farming brought her to her career of 20 years being a guide at Green Meadows farm in Waterford. She enjoyed teaching the kids about life on the farm.

She also gave back to the community being a member of Ladies aide, Community chest, picture lady and Waterford Lioness.

She was very proud that all children received a higher education and five of grandchild Chondra Carlson, Victoria Kipp Olson, Randy Way, Tori Carlson and Rick Way all received their college degrees. She was blessed with five great-grandchildren.

Her welcoming team in heaven includes, her husband, parents, siblings, a former son-in-law, Mike Way; grandson-in-law, Garret Kipp; and her best friend, Ann Sjordsma, who she couldn’t wait to see again.

Her legacy to all that knew her was unconditional love. She was “Momma” to anyone who needed one.

She loved having fun, and never left the house with out lipstick. She had a quick smile and a twinkle in her eye. She will be dearly missed. Thank you to her great care givers and angels on earth that crossed her path in her final journey – Teri Niegelson Hieneman and St. Croix Hospice, Home Helpers Burlington and Brolen Park in East Troy.

A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, June 24, at Legacy Funeral Services, 2974 Main St., East Troy. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to follow. Her grand send off will be at Ivan’s Backstage along with a balloon release on the farm.

