Dr. George F. Buchal DVM, 86, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday June 16, 2018, with his loving family at his side. George was born in Chicago on May 9, 1932, to the late Fred and Jenny (nee Stejskal) Buchal. He was a graduate of Grant Community High School, Fox Lake, Ill. He then attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. for two years where he also was a member of the ROTC. He returned to attend University of Illinois, in Champagne-Urbana, to achieve his Doctor of Veterinarian Medicine degree. On Sept. 5, 1959, he married Elizabeth Ann Marlowe in Huntley, Ill. Dr. Buchal partnered with Dr. Stephen Dirks DVM in Waterford until 1975 when he opened his own veterinarian practice, “The Fox Valley Veterinary Services and Clinic”.

He worked with dairy farmers and animal lovers in the Southeast Wisconsin countryside for many years. Dr. Buchal was a member of Community United Methodist Church where he at one time was the choir director and sang for many Waterford area funerals and weddings. He had a love for flying, earning his pilot’s license, commercial pilot and IFR licenses. He was proud to serve a term on the Waterford Village Board and provided Veterinarian Services for 30 plus years for the Racine County Fair. “Doc” loved to sing, listen to farmers tell him great jokes while sitting on a bale of hay, shoot baskets after treating the farm animals, and is now spending time with his friends Earl Steinke, Duke Hanson, and John Malchine, among others.

He is survived by his loving wife Ann; two children, Michael Buchal of Waterford, Mich. and Carilu Buchal Robinson of Nashville, Tenn.; loving grandchildren, Leigha Robinson, Sarah Robinson, Sean Buchal, Hannah Robinson and Luke Robinson; and precious great-granddaughter, Henri’ Buchal. He is further survived by two nephews, Bobby and Rodney Nielsen; other relatives, and countless friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister Marian (Robert) Nielsen.

Visitation will be held on Friday June 22, 2018, from 4 to 5:45 p.m. with services beginning at 6 p.m. with Pastors Bill Busch, John Wulz and Ron Tichy officiating at Community United Methodist Church, 455 South Jefferson Street, Waterford. A private family burial will take place in Ringwood, Ill. at the Harrison Carr Cemetery.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, the family asks that you write a clean joke, bring this to the visitation and leave it on the bales of hay provided, and/or memorials are suggested to “Racine County Agriculture Society” for the purchase of a memorial bench to be placed near the fair barns in honor of Doctor George Buchal. Checks payable to “Racine County Agriculture Society”

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments